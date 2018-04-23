Novio de Johnny Rivera despide a su mamá con emotivas palabras

So a week ago after 3 long months of waiting we finally got to bury my mommy. For those who have wondered my mom was a homeless drug addict. It’s oddly not hard to share this information maybe because i’m so numb to it. My parents divorced when I was 5 years old, and I started to see very less of my mom as I got older. My mom only became homeless around 2012 or 2013, and in 2016 she was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. I seen her at rock bottom, but I always loved my mommy so much. She had her own demons, and own struggles that she was not able to repair herself. My mom was one of the coolest, funniest, livest, down to earth, loving woman in this world. She didn’t care if you were a bad person, she was still going to love you and help you. My mom was truly just a lost soul that loved helping others, and couldn’t help herself. On the morning of January of 22, my mom’s heart finally gave up in the middle of an alley during her sleep. I miss her everyday and wish I had spent more time with her and taken drugs more seriously. If you know someone out there who is struggling with depression, addiction, any disorders please don’t hesitate to offer any help or even a loving talk. I sometimes can’t believe that I lost my mom at five years old and also seventeen years old, but God put me in this position to help other people and make people smile just like my mom used to do. I love you so much mommy, I yearn for the day I get to feel like a little boy in your arms again. Don’t forget about me.

