Los Tigres del Norte dieron histórico concierto en una prisión

50 Years After Johnny Cash, Los Tigres Del Norte Perform At Folsom Prison Fifty years ago, Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif. The January 1968 concert and live album it produced, At Folsom Prison, helped revitalize Cash's career, inspiring him to testify for prison reform and cementing his reputation as a voice for the downtrodden. Earlier this week, the Mexican norteño band Los Tigres del Norte followed in Cash's footsteps and became the first major Latin act to play at Folsom since the rock and roll star's historic concert five decades ago. #tigresdelnorte

A post shared by Radiotoxiko (@radiotoxiko) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:56am PDT