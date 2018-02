Hija de Jenni Rivera lucirá con más de 150 libras menos en ‘The Riveras’

It’s called weight loss journey because it takes time. Daily decision make the difference. Starting weight in November 2016 was 235 lbs #weightlossjourney #weighttraining #reinventingjacqie @ttr30 @zumbatraining

A post shared by Jacquelin Melina 🌻 (@jacqieofficial) on Jan 18, 2018 at 4:08pm PST