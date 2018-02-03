Critican en redes a Juan Rivera por no cuidar a su hijo
10:17 am02/04/2018
Juan Rivera, quien es hermano de la fallecida Jenni Rivera, se convirtió en la más reciente víctima de las redes sociales por un video que compartió, en el que se le ve al interior de un coche mientras está acompañado de su hijo.
En el material, Juan Rivera quiso presumir que su retoño va que vuela para convertirse en ministro de la Iglesia, tal y como él mismo lo mencionó, sin embargo, su mensaje no fue lo que llamó la atención, sino la falta de precaución que tuvo su padre, pues no le puso el cinturón de seguridad.
Como era de esperarse el actuar irresponsable de Juan Rivera no pasó desapercibido entre los cibernautas, quienes lo invitaron a mejor fijarse en la seguridad de su hijo, en vez de hacer videos mientras se encuentra al volante.
“Que tu hijo se ponga su cinturón, es muy importante Juan, el cinturón salva vidas”, “Cinturón de seguridad, honey”, “¿Por qué no usa su cinturón de seguridad?”, “Muchas familias han perdido a sus familiares por conducir imprudentemente. Detén el vehículo y grábalo”, fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió una de las más recientes publicaciones de Juan Rivera.
En una publicación posterior ya se ve al menor con el cinturón de seguridad puesto, lo que parece indicar que el llamado de atención sí fue entendido por Rivera.
