Critican en redes a Juan Rivera por no cuidar a su hijo

FELIZ Y BENDECIDO DIA!! Genesis 22:1 (NKJV) 22 Now it came to pass after these things that God tested Abraham, and said to him, “Abraham!” And he said, “Here I am.” Tests. Each one is different, but they all have one thing in common; we need to pass them if we wish to be promoted to the next level. Very few of us like tests. But they're a part of life, whether we're school children or adults who have long since graduated school. In school, we are given many, many tests. We have quizzes, tests and exams. Each type has increasing levels of difficulty and requires more preparation to get a sufficient grade to pass it. And when we pass all of the required tests, we get promoted to the next grade. And so it is also with God. We get tested. We pass or we fail. If we pass, we move on. If we fail, we get to take that same test over again. The tests God puts before us can be of many varieties. Some might test our faith. Others might test our obedience. And still others might test us to see if we have learned a specific thing that He is trying to teach us; finances, relationships, humility, etc. We can usually tell if we have failed a specific test because we will find ourselves going through the same kind of situation repeatedly. If we make the wrong choices, we get to do it again. If we make the right choices, and we pass that test, we get to move on. So, are we finding ourselves going through the same kind of situations over and over again? Does the thing we're facing right now look like the thing we faced last month or last year? Are we making the same choices and decisions we made in the past? And do we keep getting the same results as we have always gotten? Maybe it's time to change some things up, brush up on our listening skills and ace this test we're taking over and over, so we can pass it and graduate!

