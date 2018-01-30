Ya hay fecha para revancha entre Canelo y Golovkin
1:08 am01/30/2018Aún falta determinar el lugar del encuentro
Los fans de Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin ya pueden comenzar a hacer sus apuestas porque ya hay fecha para la revancha entre estos dos pugilistas.
El encuentro se efectuará el 5 de mayo, y el lugar todavía está por determinarse, según anunciaron las empresas promotoras de ambos atletas.
Canelo y Triple G empataron en septiembre pasado en una pelea que a muchos dejó mal sabor de boca porque se declaró empate, a pesar de que muchos consideraron que Golovkin había peleado mejor que el peleador tapatío.
Sin embargo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, quien hizo oficial el encuentro, aseguró que esta vez no habrá empate.
Rematches are funny things. Sometimes they’re cash grabs, put into works before the first fight even happens. Then you have times where it’s absolutely necessary. When two of the best in their field, possibly ever, met face to face and delivered an epic performance that didn’t have a resolution. As a competitor it eats at you, creates a void that can not be fulfilled until you meet again in the ring. As a fan, it’s something special because you know you’re watching greatness and history unfolding before your eyes. Fight fans around the world, I’m honored and fired up to announce this rematch. @HBO @canelo @gggboxing #CaneloGGG2 #ItAintGonnaBeAnotherDraw