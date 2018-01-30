Ya hay fecha para revancha entre Canelo y Golovkin

Aún falta determinar el lugar del encuentro

Los fans de Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin ya pueden comenzar a hacer sus apuestas porque ya hay fecha para la revancha entre estos dos pugilistas.

El encuentro se efectuará el 5 de mayo, y el lugar todavía está por determinarse, según anunciaron las empresas promotoras de ambos atletas.

Canelo y Triple G empataron en septiembre pasado en una pelea que a muchos dejó mal sabor de boca porque se declaró empate, a pesar de que muchos consideraron que Golovkin había peleado mejor que el peleador tapatío.

Sin embargo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, quien hizo oficial el encuentro, aseguró que esta vez no habrá empate.

